124 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 21 linked to Bugis Junction cluster
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 124 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Aug 29), including 21 linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster.
The Bugis Junction cluster now stands at a total of 197 cases.
Of the remaining 103 locally transmitted infections, 37 were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
Another 32 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing.
Thirty-four infections were currently unlinked, added the ministry.
Among the new cases, one is above the age of 70 and is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There were also nine imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.
In total, Singapore reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
MOH will release further updates on Sunday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
VACCINATION MILESTONE
Eighty per cent of Singapore’s population have received their full COVID-19 vaccination regimen of two doses, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Crossing this milestone means Singapore has taken another step forward in making itself more resilient to COVID-19, he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Mr Ong also said that home vaccination efforts are continuing quickly, with more than 4,300 homebound individuals having received their jab.
As the Health Ministry continues to receive about 700 requests for home vaccinations each week, it has tripled the number of home vaccination teams from 11 to 33 teams to meet the demand, Mr Ong added.
MOH aims to complete all home vaccinations by the end of September.
Singapore has reported a total of 67,304 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.
