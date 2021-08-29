124 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 21 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 124 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Aug 29), including 21 linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster.

The Bugis Junction cluster now stands at a total of 197 cases.

Of the remaining 103 locally transmitted infections, 37 were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Another 32 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing.

Thirty-four infections were currently unlinked, added the ministry.

Among the new cases, one is above the age of 70 and is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also nine imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

In total, Singapore reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

MOH will release further updates on Sunday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.