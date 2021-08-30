147 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 52 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 147 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Aug 30), including 52 unlinked cases.
Fifty-three infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
Another 42 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing.
Among the new cases, one person is above the age of 70 who was unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.
In total, Singapore reported 155 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This is the highest number of locally transmitted and total COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore since Jul 22.
MOH will release further updates on Monday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
BECOMING "COVID RESILIENT"
In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday night, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore is "in a new situation" now that the majority of its population is vaccinated against COVID-19.
But with the much more infectious Delta variant, Mr Lee said it is no longer possible to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero even if Singapore locks down for a long time.
“Fortunately, with vaccination and added precautions, we can live with the virus and become ‘COVID resilient’. We may have to tap on the brakes from time to time, but we want to avoid having to slam on the brakes hard,” he said.
While the number of coronavirus cases has gone up in the last week, the number of seriously ill people has remained stable.
“It is important to maintain this, so that we can continue to ease up, and especially to reconnect Singapore with the rest of the world,” Mr Lee said.
Singapore has reported a total of 67,459 COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
