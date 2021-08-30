147 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 52 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 147 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Aug 30), including 52 unlinked cases.

Fifty-three infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Another 42 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, one person is above the age of 70 who was unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

In total, Singapore reported 155 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This is the highest number of locally transmitted and total COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore since Jul 22.

MOH will release further updates on Monday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.