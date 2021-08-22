29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Aug 22), including 17 with no links to previous cases.

Nine infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another three linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, one is above the age of 70 and is partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Five infections were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

MOH will release further updates on Sunday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.