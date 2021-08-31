156 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 79 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 156 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 31), including 79 with no links to previous infections.
Forty-eight infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another 29 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.
Among the new cases, two were above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted cases since Jul 22, when 162 infections were reported.
There were also five imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three infections were detected upon arrival while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.
In total, Singapore reported 161 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
MOH will provide further updates on Tuesday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
NEW CLUSTERS AT IMH, TAMPINES BUS INTERCHANGE
A COVID-19 cluster has emerged in two adjoining wards at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), comprising six cases - two staff members and four patients, the hospital said on Monday.
IMH in a media statement said the first case, a nurse who works in both wards, was confirmed on Saturday
Both the IMH employees as well as one of the four patients are fully vaccinated, while the other three patients are not vaccinated.
The affected wards have been "buttoned-up", with visits, admissions and discharges suspended until further notice, said IMH.
The institute has started conducting a one-off surveillance testing on all staff members "as a precautionary measure", it said, adding that this will be completed by Sep 3.
A new cluster was also linked to Tampines bus interchange, bringing the total number of clusters involving bus interchanges to eight.
Tampines bus interchange reported four new cases, taking the total number of infections linked to it to 11.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 67,620 COVID-19 cases.
