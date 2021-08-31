156 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 79 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 156 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 31), including 79 with no links to previous infections.

Forty-eight infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another 29 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, two were above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted cases since Jul 22, when 162 infections were reported.

There were also five imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three infections were detected upon arrival while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 161 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MOH will provide further updates on Tuesday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.