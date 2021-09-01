90 unlinked COVID-19 cases among 177 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 177 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Sep 1), including 90 with no links to previous cases.

This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore since Jul 21.

Fifty-four infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another 33 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

One of the new cases was above the age of 70, unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also three imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival, all of whom developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Wednesday night.