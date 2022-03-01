Singapore reports 24,080 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 24,080 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 1), comprising 23,891 local and 189 imported infections.

This is the fifth consecutive Tuesday that case numbers have gone up from the day before. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had previously referred to such a pattern, writing on Facebook in October 2021 that numbers would "always spike after the weekends".

There were 11 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,030.

There are 1,726 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 242 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Fifty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 49 on Monday.