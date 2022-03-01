Singapore reports 24,080 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 24,080 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 1), comprising 23,891 local and 189 imported infections.
This is the fifth consecutive Tuesday that case numbers have gone up from the day before. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had previously referred to such a pattern, writing on Facebook in October 2021 that numbers would "always spike after the weekends".
There were 11 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,030.
There are 1,726 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 242 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Fifty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 49 on Monday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Tuesday, 21,130 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 21,025 local cases and 105 imported ones.
Another 2,950 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 84 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.02, down from 1.09 on Monday.
Singapore has recorded 748,504 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 68 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
