Singapore reports 16,165 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 16,165 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Mar 10), comprising 15,990 local cases and 175 imported infections.

There were six fatalities reported on Thursday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,116.

There are 1,450 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 188 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 50 on Wednesday.