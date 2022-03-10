Singapore reports 16,165 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 16,165 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Mar 10), comprising 15,990 local cases and 175 imported infections.
There were six fatalities reported on Thursday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,116.
There are 1,450 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 188 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Thirty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 50 on Wednesday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Thursday, 14,088 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 13,958 local cases and 130 imported infections.
Another 2,077 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 45 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.93, lower than the 0.94 on Wednesday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 901,758 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 69 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
