Singapore reports 17,564 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 17,564 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Mar 4), comprising 17,406 local and 158 imported infections.

There were 18 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,067.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities reported in one day since Nov 16 last year, when 18 deaths were logged.

There are 1,678 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 211 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Forty-five patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 53 on Thursday.