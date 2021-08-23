94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 59 at Woodlands dormitory

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Aug 23), including 59 cases linked to North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands.

The dormitory cases were detected through testing operations conducted from Saturday after three residents tested positive for COVID-19 during rostered routine testing that day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

"So far, about 2,200 workers have been swabbed, and testing for the rest of the 3,200 residents is ongoing," said MOH.

"As a precautionary measure, all residents at the dormitory have been placed on movement restriction order. The confirmed cases are mostly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms."

Of the remaining 35 cases, 16 were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, and 19 are currently unlinked.

Among the new cases, two are above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported cases. Two of them were detected upon arrival while the other two fell ill during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Monday night.