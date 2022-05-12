‘No evidence of new wave’ despite recent rise in COVID-19 cases: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: There is “no evidence of a new wave” despite the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Thursday (May 12).

Describing the recent trend as an "uptick" in cases, Mr Ong said in a Facebook post “community cases are rising, but not doubling every few days”.

“The rise is also expected, given that we opened up social activities almost fully since Apr 26,” he added.

Most of the COVID-19 cases showed mild symptoms and recover “uneventfully” at home, said Mr Ong, adding that the hospitals and intensive care units are also not seeing a rise in severe cases.

“With strong resilience to the virus due to vaccinations and recovery from past infections, we should be able to see through this uptick of cases, without any adjustments to current safe management measures,” he said.

Mr Ong added that Singapore will continue to monitor the situation closely, “as things can change very quickly, especially if a new variant was to emerge”.

“So even as we enjoy this period of respite, we must not let our guard down and should continue to exercise personal and social responsibility at all times,” he said.

Singapore reported 3,890 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.