253 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 116 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 253 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Sep 4), including 116 infections with no links to previous cases.

Eighty-four infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine.

Another 53 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported since Aug 6, 2020, when 297 infections were reported.

Among the new cases, two were people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also six imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Four infections were detected upon arrival while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 259 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.