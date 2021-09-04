253 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 116 unlinked infections
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 253 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Sep 4), including 116 infections with no links to previous cases.
Eighty-four infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine.
Another 53 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported since Aug 6, 2020.
Among the new cases, two were people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There were also six imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Four infections were detected upon arrival while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.
In total, Singapore reported 259 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
MOH will release further updates on Saturday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
NO EASING OF RESTRICTIONS FOR NOW AMID COVID-19 SPIKE
There will be no easing of COVID-19 restrictions for now as authorities monitor the situation amid a spike in local cases, said multi-ministry task force co-chair Lawrence Wong on Friday.
"We do not intend to make any new opening moves at this juncture, because there is a time lag between the onset of infections to serious illness, and so we want to take some time to monitor the situation," he said.
The spike in cases however “is not unexpected”, said MOH, given the easing of earlier strict restrictions imposed under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).
MOH on Friday also announced that Singapore will offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, as well as people aged 60 and above, and residents of aged care facilities.
Immunocompromised persons have a "blunted immune response" to vaccination, and are also at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, said the ministry.
Seniors are at risk of severe COVID-19 infection and may develop a lower immune response from their vaccination regimen, said MOH.
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 68,469 COVID-19 cases.
