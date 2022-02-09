Why are young children contracting COVID-19 at such a high rate and what can parents do?

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Feb 8), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung revealed that among all age groups in Singapore, children are contracting COVID-19 at the highest rate.

The infection rate for children between the ages of five and 11 is about 67 per 100,000, followed by those aged 12 to 19, with an infection rate of about 55 per 100,000.

The Omicron variant is more likely to infect children than the Delta variant, added Mr Ong. To this end, public and private hospitals are setting up more beds for children, he said, and COVID-19 treatment facilities are also converting more beds for children and their caregivers.

But admitting children to hospitals and facilities is often “precautionary” in nature, he added, with short stays of about two to three days.

CNA spoke to health experts to find out why this age group has the highest infection rate and what parents should do.

Why is the infection rate so high for children aged five to 11?

The Omicron and Delta variants of the COVID-19 virus have “adapted” and become more effective in infecting children, said infectious disease specialist Leong Hoe Nam, who runs a private practice at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

He also cited behavioural traits - not wearing masks well and not keeping safe distances - as reasons for children in this age group being more susceptible to the disease, with a majority of them infected with the Omicron variant.

Echoing this view is Dr Nicholas Chew, who said that the high infection rate among children aged five to 11 is “not unexpected”.

The specialist in infectious diseases at Farrer Park Hospital said that these children may have close contact with one another in school, and may not be as “rigorous” with their safe distancing and mask-wearing efforts.

He added that the two-dose primary vaccination regimen does not confer sufficiently robust immune protection against Omicron. A third booster dose has been shown to raise the level of protection to a reasonable level, he said.

Most children aged five to 11 are only just beginning their primary vaccination regimen and therefore are susceptible to Omicron infection, he said.

Taking a slightly different view is Associate Professor Alex Cook, who said numbers might not tell the whole story.

"The chance of a case being diagnosed may well be different in different age groups, since we know that infections tend to be more severe in older individuals and the unvaccinated," said the vice dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

"I would therefore not over-interpret the rates being slightly higher in one age group than another."