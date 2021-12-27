With plushies and parents in tow, children aged 9 to 11 get vaccinated against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: When Madam Suzy Ahmad received the SMS invite to register her 11-year-old daughter for her COVID-19 vaccination, it was her daughter who gave her mother “instructions” to sign up immediately.

“She was too excited actually, and said she wants to go for this first vaccination (shot) as soon as possible,” said Mdm Suzy, 42, outside Pasir Ris Elias Community Club on Monday (Dec 27), where her youngest daughter got her jab.

"At first I was nervous but after I got it, it wasn't that bad," her daughter told CNA.

Pasir Ris Elias Community Club is one of the seven paediatric vaccination centres that began operations on Monday. The other six are Hougang Community Club, Our Tampines Hub, Senja-Cashew Community Club, Nee Soon East Community Club, Woodlands Galaxy Community Club and Nanyang Community Club.

Just before noon on Monday, the first day of vaccination for children aged nine to 11, the vaccination centre at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club was less than half full. But a queue soon began to form during lunch hours, comprising parents accompanying their children and other members of the public.