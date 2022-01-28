More enforcement during Chinese New Year period amid surge in Omicron cases: MSE

SINGAPORE: Government agencies will step up enforcement at hotspots during the Chinese New Year period, the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Jan 28).

Additional crowd management measures at popular areas such as Chinatown will also be implemented.

In anticipation of a rise in footfall to the market and hawker centre at Chinatown Complex, access control with interim fencing is in place at the area.

Patrons will not be allowed to enter once the number of people reaches the stipulated allowable capacity of 300 individuals.

"The regulation of the inflow of patrons takes into account localised crowding that can occur within the market," said MSE.

"The elderly, especially the unvaccinated, should refrain from visiting the markets during this time, and ask family members or younger friends to assist with purchasing essential items and packing meals."

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and Jalan Besar Town Council have also increased the number of safe distancing personnel deployed, with patrons reminded to wear their masks properly and maintain a safe distance from others.

To manage crowds along Temple Street, the road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12pm on Jan 31 to 2am on Feb 1.

Members of the public are strongly urged to plan visits to Chinatown and other popular areas in advance and visit during off-peak hours.

"With the surge in Omicron variant infections in Singapore, we seek everyone’s cooperation to continue to exercise individual responsibility and strictly adhere to (safe management measures). This will help to keep yourselves and the community safe," said MSE.