Students in close contact with COVID-19 cases can return to school after negative antigen rapid test result: MOE

SINGAPORE: Students who are identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases will be able to return to school if they are well and have a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result, announced the Ministry of Education on Sunday (Oct 10) in an update to its measures.

This is in line with the Ministry of Health's (MOH) updates to the national COVID-19 testing and isolation protocols announced on Saturday, said MOE in a joint press release with the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

From Monday, MOH will issue a 7-day health risk warning to students in close contact with COVID-19 cases. At the same time, MOE will no longer issue leave of absence and approved absence for primary schools, secondary schools, special education schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute.

During the seven days, students can return to school if they continue to be well and have a negative ART result before they leave for school daily.

Similarly, students and staff members currently under existing quarantine orders, leave of absence or approved absence can return to school for lessons as long as they are well and have a negative ART result on the day they go to school.

Institutes of higher learning "will similarly take alignment with MOH’s revised protocols", said MOE, adding that the measures are "in line with the national approach to living with COVID-19".