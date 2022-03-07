New vaccination-differentiated options for coffee shop and canteen operators: What you need to know

SINGAPORE: From Monday (Mar 7), canteens and coffee shops in Singapore will have three new options for accommodating groups of up to five diners.

Here is what you need to know about these new options for implementing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS):

WHO CAN DINE IN?

There is no change to rules on who can dine in.

Dining in at coffee shops and canteens implementing the new VDS options will continue to be limited to those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19; those who have recovered from COVID-19 in Singapore; children under the age of 12; and those who are medically ineligible for all vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

WHAT’S NEW?

Prior to the introduction of the new VDS options, coffee shops and canteens had to conduct vaccination checks across their entire premises in order to allow groups of five to dine in.

Those that were unable to do so could only allow groups of two people who are fully vaccinated to dine in.

Taking into account the manpower and operational constraints of implementing full vaccination checks, the new VDS options provide operators with more flexibility without compromising on the safety of diners, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Sunday.

All three options are in line with current VDS requirements.

WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS?

The three new VDS options are based on area, time and a combination of both.

For area-bound VDS, coffee shops and canteens can cordon off a specific area, with access control and vaccination checks, to allow for groups of up to five people to dine in.

Outside this cordoned-off area, where vaccination checks are not conducted, only groups of two people who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to dine in.

Time-bound measures, meanwhile, will allow for coffee shops and canteens to have groups of up to five people dining in at their entire premises at stipulated timings between 5pm and 10.30pm daily, with access controls and vaccination checks implemented during these times.

Outside these hours, only groups of two people who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to dine in.

The third option will see coffee shops and canteens adopt both area- and time-specific measures for groups of five to dine in, if they cordon off a specific area along with implementing access control and vaccination status checks during the stipulated timings between 5pm and 10.30pm daily.

Beyond the cordoned-off area and stipulated timings, only groups of two people who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to dine in.

HOW DO YOU KNOW AN EATERY IS IMPLEMENTING THE NEW VDS OPTIONS?

Operators interested in implementing one of the three options must submit a proposal to the Singapore Food Agency, to ensure that adequate measures have been put in place to safeguard public health.

Once approved, these operators must display signs and posters to clearly inform diners of the VDS requirements at their premises.