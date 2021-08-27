Connect@Changi converted into COVID-19 community care facility

SINGAPORE: Connect@Changi at the Singapore Expo has been converted into a COVID-19 community care facility, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday (Aug 26).

It is now the seventh such facility in Singapore, joining those at D’Resort NTUC, Tuas South, former Ang Mo Kio Institute of Technical Education, Village Hotel Sentosa, Civil Service Club @ Loyang and Bright Vision Hospital.

In response to CNA queries, MOH said Hall 7 of Connect@Changi officially began operations on Aug 23 while Hall 8 is expected to be ready on Sep 1.

Both halls have a capacity of 660 rooms and will operate for at least six months.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the seven community care facilities can accommodate more than 5,500 individuals who are "clinically well", or who have mild symptoms, and do not require much medical care.

"It also means that there is a stronger buffer to protect our hospital capacity, and prevent it from being overwhelmed if the pandemic turns for the worse," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday night.