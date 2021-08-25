Free delivery of TraceTogether tokens for first-time users

SINGAPORE: Those who have yet to collect their TraceTogether token can now get it sent via mail for free, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) announced on Wednesday (Aug 25).
The service is available for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, but it cannot be used for token replacement.
Applicants can make the request by logging in with their SingPass account on the TokenGoWhere website, SNDGG said in a news release.
“Once the request is successfully processed, the token will be delivered to the user’s mailbox,” it added. According to the website, delivery is within two weeks.
This is part of efforts to progressively reduce the number of manned booths for token collection and replacement. The 17 Token booths at malls will cease operations on Aug 31, while those in community clubs and centres (CCs) will be scaled back at a later date.
“Booths will remain in areas with a higher concentration of seniors who may require more assistance when replacing their tokens,” SNDGG said.
MORE TOKEN REPLACEMENT VENDING MACHINES
SNDGG will instead roll out more token replacement vending machines - at more than 40 malls from Aug 25, and all 108 CCs from Aug 30.
“SNDGG has worked with Temasek Foundation to retrofit mask vending machines for users to replace their TraceTogether tokens,” it said.
It had earlier deployed two vending machines at NEX and Sun Plaza for the public to replace faulty tokens.
“Based on public feedback at the NEX and Sun Plaza deployments, we have fine-tuned the replacement process for a better user experience,” the agency said.
The machine will allow replacement of the contact-tracing device if the previous collection was at least 60 days prior.
“Users who for some reason require a new token less than 60 days after they last collected one (eg. due to loss or damage) will need to visit a token booth to do so,” the agency said.
The roll-out is expected to be completed by end-October.
The public will be able to replace their token anytime at the machines, which hold about 1,400 pieces each, even outside operating hours at some CCs and malls. They would need to bring their identity card and their old token.
After scanning the QR code on their old token, they can get their new device and drop off the old one.
They can then check if the new token is working, by tapping it on the SafeEntry Gateway box on the vending machine.
The locations where the vending machines will be available are:
|AMK Hub (Level 4, next to Cathay Cinema)
|Bedok Mall (Level 1, next to Lift Lobby A)
|Bugis Junction (Street level facing Bugis Street)
|Bukit Panjang Plaza (Level 1)
|Causeway Point (Level 1, next to Toast Box and taxi stand)
|Century Square (Level 4, next to Learning Lab)
|Chinatown Point (Level 1; next to B1 Lift Lobby)
|City Square Mall (Level 4, next to Food Republic)
|Clementi Mall (Level 1, next to turnstile entrance)
|Compass One (Level 1, next to 7-Eleven)
|East Point (Level 1, next to KOI)
|Great World City (Level 1, next to Lift Lobby B)
|IMM (Level 1, next to the Taxi Stand outside Giant)
|Jcube (Level 1 Atrium)
|Jurong Point (Level 1, taxi stand and entrance next to Prata Wala)
|Lot One (Level 1)
|NEX (Level B2, next to POPStation)
|Northpoint City (Level 1, Atrium near UOB and South Wing)
|Resorts World Sentosa (B1 Forum)
|Sun Plaza (Level 1, next to the carpark entrance)
|Tampines Mall (Level 1, next to Starbucks)
|The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (Next to Frank Muller at Level 1; next to Charles & Keith at Level B2)
|Thomson Plaza (Level 1, next to Patisserie G)
|Tiong Bahru Plaza (Level 1, in front of Fresver Beauty)
|Velocity (Level 1, behind the customer service counter)
|Waterway Point (Level B1, next to Bali Thai)
|West Gate (Level 1, outside Sephora)
|White Sands (Level 1, outside OCBC)
