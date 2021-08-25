Free delivery of TraceTogether tokens for first-time users

SINGAPORE: Those who have yet to collect their TraceTogether token can now get it sent via mail for free, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) announced on Wednesday (Aug 25).

The service is available for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, but it cannot be used for token replacement.

Applicants can make the request by logging in with their SingPass account on the TokenGoWhere website, SNDGG said in a news release.

“Once the request is successfully processed, the token will be delivered to the user’s mailbox,” it added. According to the website, delivery is within two weeks.

This is part of efforts to progressively reduce the number of manned booths for token collection and replacement. The 17 Token booths at malls will cease operations on Aug 31, while those in community clubs and centres (CCs) will be scaled back at a later date.

“Booths will remain in areas with a higher concentration of seniors who may require more assistance when replacing their tokens,” SNDGG said.