Daily number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore may rise to more than 5,000 next week: Gan Kim Yong

STREAMLINE HEALTHCARE PROTOCOLS

Singapore needs to streamline its healthcare protocols, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

“The testing and isolation protocols from QO (quarantine order), HRW (health risk warning), HRA (health risk alert), RRT (rostered routine testing) - quite a bit of alphabet soup - they were designed during a time when we were trying to snuff out every cluster that we discovered and detected,” he said.

"We are in a totally different position now, as we try to ride safely through this transmission wave to emerge more resilient on the other side, and able to live with COVID-19."

The protocols are "many and complex to the man in the street", Mr Ong said, and that to them it is "confusing and even frustrating".

"Few people truly understand or remember it. This issue needs to be addressed because if people don’t understand, they can’t do their part to exercise personal responsibility, much less help others," he added.

"It also contributes to an overall apprehension that COVID-19 is a very serious disease when actually for vaccinated people it has become a mild disease.”

The task force is reviewing the protocols "holistically" and will present them soon, said Mr Ong, adding that they want to make the protocols simple and easy to remember.

VACCINATIONS

The percentage of patients who require intensive care "remains low", at about 0.2 per cent, said the Health Ministry.

But with the higher number of cases, this can translate to a "larger absolute number", said MOH. Currently, 34 ICU beds are occupied but the Health Ministry said it expects this number to rise.

There remains “strong evidence” that vaccination protects people against severe disease, added MOH.

The proportion of fully vaccinated cases who needed intensive care or died is about 14 times less than that for the unvaccinated, the ministry noted.