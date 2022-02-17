Singapore averted more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths in last 5 months of 2021 with public health measures, vaccination: Report

SINGAPORE: About 8,000 COVID-19 deaths were averted in the last five months of 2021 because of Singapore's public health measures and efforts to vaccinate a high proportion of the population, according to estimates from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH figures in a report issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday (Feb 17) indicated that between Aug 1, 2021, and Dec 31, 2021, when Delta variant infections peaked in Singapore, vaccines averted about 8,000 deaths, 33,000 severe cases and 112,000 hospitalisation episodes.

These numbers were included in a report on the impact of key COVID-19 Budget measures, under a section assessing the impact of Singapore's public health response to the pandemic.

It said that Singapore has kept its COVID-19 death rate low, at 15.7 deaths per 100,000 of the population.

Until August 2021, the low death rate was "primarily through safe management measures and border restrictions". With Singapore having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world (87.8 per cent), it facilitated "a safe and progressive reopening" of the economy over the course of last year.

"It has also enabled Singapore to ride through the ongoing Omicron wave without having to tighten restrictions," according to the report.