All COVID-19 cases in Homestay Lodge cluster were fully vaccinated: MOM

SINGAPORE: All 11 COVID-19 cases among migrant workers living in Homestay Lodge were fully vaccinated, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Aug 31).

In response to a CNA query, MOM said that the cases were either asymptomatic or had mild acute respiratory illness (ARI) symptoms. They have since been moved to a healthcare facility for further care and treatment.

"The index case was detected through rostered routine testing. The rest were detected as part of pre-emptive testing once the index case was detected," said the ministry, adding that close contacts of all cases have been isolated.

Safety time-out notices have also been issued by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to the builders of the worksites where infected workers had been working. All residents will also be tested frequently over the next few weeks, added MOM.

"To help contain the spread of COVID-19, the Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group under MOM continues to enforce safe living measures at the dormitories, and maintain a tight surveillance on migrant workers with ARI symptoms," said a MOM spokesperson.

This is in addition to wastewater testing and ensuring workers comply with their rostered routine testing.

"The ACE Group has been actively vaccinating all migrant workers since March 2021. Beyond dormitories, the ACE Group is also working closely with sector agencies such as BCA to ensure tight safe management measures are in place at the worksites.

"The ACE Group would also like to remind our migrant workers to ensure masks are worn properly, and to adhere to the safe living and safe distancing measures at all times."