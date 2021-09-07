Logo
Employers have up to 1 day to implement 'snap' work-from-home if COVID-19 case detected at workplace: MOM
Employers have up to 1 day to implement 'snap' work-from-home if COVID-19 case detected at workplace: MOM
If a COVID-19 case is detected at a workplace, employers have a maximum of one day to implement a "snap 14-day work-from-home regime". (Photo: Ministry of Manpower)
Ian Cheng
07 Sep 2021 11:43PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 11:43PM)
SINGAPORE: If a COVID-19 case is detected at a workplace, employers have a maximum of one day to implement a "snap 14-day work-from-home regime", said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Sep 7).

In a press release, MOM said that a follow-up plan must be put in place in the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case, with employers adopting precautionary measures upon being notified.

COVID-19 POSITIVE EMPLOYEES MUST INFORM EMPLOYERS

Should employees test positive for COVID-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, they must inform their employers, said the ministry.

If the employee was at the workplace on any of the past seven days, the employer must then implement the snap 14-day work-from-home regime for all employees who are able to do so from the date of the positive test result.

The regime should be implemented "as soon as possible", and no later than one day after the positive test result.

Employees are also encouraged to self-swab every two to three days during the 14-day period, said the ministry.

Other precautionary measures include those previously set out by MOM, including immediately vacating and cordoning off the immediate section where the confirmed case worked.

There is no need to vacate the building or the whole floor if there had been no sustained and close contact with the confirmed case, said MOM.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection of all relevant on-site areas exposed to the confirmed case should also be carried out in accordance with NEA guidelines.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that during the maximum 14-day work-from-home period, everyone in the company who can work from home will be required to do so.

Those who are working from home should minimise social gatherings and leave their homes only for "essential activities" during this period, said the ministry.

MOH also disallowed social gatherings as well as social interactions at workplaces from Wednesday, adding that it would take "tougher action" if there are positive cases among infected workers.

On Tuesday, Singapore reported 332 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count of COVID-19 cases since Aug 5 last year.

Source: CNA/ic(ac)

