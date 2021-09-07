Employers have up to 1 day to implement 'snap' work-from-home if COVID-19 case detected at workplace: MOM

SINGAPORE: If a COVID-19 case is detected at a workplace, employers have a maximum of one day to implement a "snap 14-day work-from-home regime", said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Sep 7).

In a press release, MOM said that a follow-up plan must be put in place in the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case, with employers adopting precautionary measures upon being notified.

COVID-19 POSITIVE EMPLOYEES MUST INFORM EMPLOYERS

Should employees test positive for COVID-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, they must inform their employers, said the ministry.

If the employee was at the workplace on any of the past seven days, the employer must then implement the snap 14-day work-from-home regime for all employees who are able to do so from the date of the positive test result.

The regime should be implemented "as soon as possible", and no later than one day after the positive test result.

Employees are also encouraged to self-swab every two to three days during the 14-day period, said the ministry.

Other precautionary measures include those previously set out by MOM, including immediately vacating and cordoning off the immediate section where the confirmed case worked.

There is no need to vacate the building or the whole floor if there had been no sustained and close contact with the confirmed case, said MOM.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection of all relevant on-site areas exposed to the confirmed case should also be carried out in accordance with NEA guidelines.