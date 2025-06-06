Some workplaces 'relaxed' about COVID-19 even when cases spike, say employees
Employers and HR experts tell CNA that the onus is on individuals to practise personal and social responsibility.
SINGAPORE: After recovering from a bout of sickness, Alicia returned to the office – only to come into contact with a colleague who had contracted COVID-19.
After spending just a few hours together, Alicia fell sick again.
She believed it was “highly likely” that she had caught something from the colleague; she ultimately tested positive for COVID-19 and went on to take four days of sick leave.
Alicia, who is in her 30s and declined to share her last name, said her company allows those with COVID-19 to work from home or take sick leave, without the need for a medical certificate.
Her colleague, however, had not tested for the respiratory disease and went to work as she was feeling better. Besides, there was no “hard rule” about staying away from the office.
This seems to be the new norm in Singapore, where COVID-19 is now considered endemic, and despite periodic surges of cases.
In the week of Apr 27 to May 3, for instance, the estimated number of COVID-19 cases rose to 14,200, up from 11,100 the previous week.
The Ministry of Health's Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said there was no indication that the variants circulating are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previous ones.
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) lifted all safe management measures back in February 2023. Employees are not required to wear masks or test for COVID-19 before entering the workplace.
However, employers may choose which measures they wish to retain, based on business continuity or workplace health and safety reasons, according to MOM’s website.
LIKE A COMMON COLD
Employees CNA spoke to said it appeared that COVID-19 was no longer viewed as a serious threat in their workplaces.
They requested to be referred to by their first names only, as they did not want to be identified by their employers.
Jasmine, who works in the transport industry, said employees at her company are “strongly encouraged” to stay at home and isolate if they are unwell.
Although she took sick leave when she contracted COVID-19 about a week ago, she observed that some colleagues still show up at the office when they have flu symptoms, and without wearing a mask.
“Being penalised for not reporting back to work – I think that's something that people may have perceived, even though they won’t,” said the 50-year-old.
“But in any case, COVID is also now being treated as a common flu."
David, who works in finance, caught a bug from his workplace during the COVID-19 wave in May, with almost a third of colleagues on his office floor falling sick then.
Although he highly suspected it was COVID-19, he did not test for it.
“I felt better ... and it was just very troublesome to go out and get a test kit. And then, so what if it is COVID, right?” said the 28-year-old, adding that he too sees it as “synonymous with the flu”.
His company has a fully work-from-office arrangement, and those who are unwell can take sick leave without a medical certificate for up to three days.
Some workers felt that more relaxed attitudes towards the infectious disease have led to inconveniences.
One employee, who requested anonymity, told CNA that companies should still enforce safety measures. He said an outbreak in his office last year infected half of his colleagues.
At that time, COVID-19 was already considered endemic. As such, there were no tests required before they returned to work, leading to the spread, he said.
Most of the employees were also given only three days of sick leave prior, he added.
He protected himself by wearing a mask. “That’s about it,” he said.
COMPANY POLICY
Most companies that spoke to CNA saw no need to take additional precautionary measures even during spikes, beyond the standard encouraging of employees to stay away from office when unwell.
At public relations firm Ellerton & Co., director Oliver Ellerton said the company now emphasises trust and responsibility and treats COVID-19 “similarly to other respiratory illnesses”.
If an employee contracts COVID-19, they are encouraged to work from home if their condition allows, or take medical leave to focus on recovery and prevent any potential spread, he said, adding that the company supports hybrid working.
Mr Ellerton added that the company does not foresee “immediate fundamental changes” to their current arrangements.
At OCBC, employees who are unwell are encouraged to seek medical attention, said the bank’s managing director of group human resources, Mr Ernest Phang.
He added that they are encouraged to practise personal and social responsibility.
Standard Chartered's Singapore and ASEAN head of human resources Wong Yang-Sheng said the bank similarly trusts its employees to be responsible for their well-being.
"They are encouraged to rest at home if they are feeling unwell. They should also observe basic hygiene and social protocols such as wearing a mask if they happen to be in the office," he noted.
Eco-tourism company Big Tiny however requires employees to isolate at home should they test positive for COVID-19.
CEO Adrian Chia has noticed a “moderate uptick” in employees reporting flu-like symptoms, though none have been confirmed as COVID-19 cases.
While current protocols are deemed sufficient, Big Tiny would be prepared to reinstate stricter measures if case numbers rise sharply or more severe variants emerge, added Mr Chia, who has about 40 employees in Singapore.
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Dr Alex Cook, the vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said COVID-19 was now more like the common cold than the “deadly” pandemic of 2020.
As such, it is natural for people to be “quite relaxed” about it, he said.
“It's worth remembering, though, that people still do die of these viruses, so being socially responsible can save lives,” he said, advising that those with a cough or cold should wear masks and be careful around vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with weakened immunity.
Dr Cook added that workplaces should encourage routine vaccination for viruses - such as influenza and COVID-19 - that can disrupt operations.
Though the pandemic may seem like a distant memory, human resource experts told CNA that workplaces should continue to remain adaptable with their policies.
Now that there are no mandatory restrictions in place, employers should reinforce the importance of personal and social responsibility, said Ms Linda Teo, the country manager of employment agency ManpowerGroup Singapore.
“Even in a strict work-from-office setting, it is advisable for individuals who are unwell to stay home, seek medical advice and obtain a medical certificate if necessary,” she said.
Ms Wenna Lee, a senior professional at the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, said: “As COVID-19 becomes part of our endemic reality, enforcing strict, one-size-fits-all policies – like blanket work-from-home arrangements – may no longer be necessary or effective.”
Instead, the HR manager suggested that companies adopt more targeted approaches, such as split-team setups or temporary work-from-home arrangements during spikes, especially if multiple team members fall sick.
Organisations should ensure they have clear processes for illness reporting and for returning to work, she added.
“Most importantly, avoid penalising employees for doing the responsible thing."