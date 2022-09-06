Travelling overseas? 7 destinations in Asia that have eased COVID-19 entry rules

SINGAPORE: Destinations around the world have been easing COVID-19 entry restrictions as the pandemic wanes, with Taiwan the latest to announce relaxed rules.

The Taiwan government said on Monday (Sep 5) that it will resume visa-free entry for some countries from Sep 12.

As travel picks up, here's a look at the updated entry rules for some key Asian destinations.

SOUTH KOREA

If you're going to South Korea, you will no longer need to present a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test result.

This came into effect on Sep 3, but travellers still need to take an on-arrival PCR test within 24 hours of their arrival and upload the result on the country's Q-code website.

All travellers, including children below the age of six, are required to register for Q-code before departure.

A QR code will then be issued to the traveller's email. This is valid for one-time entry, according to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Singapore.

Travellers eligible for visa-free entry must also register for the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation, or K-ETA, if they are visiting for fewer than 90 days.

South Korea lifted quarantine requirements for all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, from Jun 8.

JAPAN

Tourists will be able to visit Japan on package tours without a guide from Sep 7. But the country still has strict border restrictions compared to many other major economies.

Pre-departure tests are required for all travellers. On-arrival tests and quarantine may be needed depending on where a visitor is travelling from.

For instance, countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, are on Japan's blue list - meaning on arrival tests and quarantine will not be required. There is also no need to submit a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Travellers from countries on the yellow list - for instance, India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Portugal - need to quarantine for three days if they do not have a valid vaccination certificate.Japan's visa-exemption measures remain suspended.