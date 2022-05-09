COVID-19 fatalities among residents accounted for about half of 'excess deaths' in 2021: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 fatalities among residents accounted for about half of the "excess deaths" logged last year, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Monday (May 9).

Excess deaths refers to the increase in rates or counts of deaths from all causes during a period of crisis, compared to that expected under normal conditions.

Singapore had 1,535 excess deaths among residents in 2021, after accounting for ageing, said Mr Ong. Of those, 804 were officially attributed to COVID-19, making up 52 per cent of the excess deaths.

“There are excess deaths in 2021 because there has been a global pandemic causing millions of deaths around the world and Singapore is not exempted,” he said.

Mr Ong was responding to Member of Parliament Leon Perera (WP-Aljunied), who had asked about the number of excess deaths due to COVID-19 and the formula the Ministry used to calculate the deaths.

Mr Ong explained that excess deaths meant comparing death rates across the years, taking into account the changing age profile of the population.

“If the death rate goes up in a pandemic above that expected in the absence of a pandemic, and over what is expected from population ageing, it means there are excess deaths,” he said.

Singapore’s age-standardised death rate has decreased from 563 per 100,000 residents in 2017, to 519 per 100,000 in 2020, Mr Ong noted.

In 2021, however, the rate increased to 557 per 100,000 residents, almost back to 2017 levels. This meant there were excess deaths in 2021 compared to 2020, he said.

"During a pandemic, excess deaths will be higher than officially reported deaths directly caused by the disease," said Mr Ong, citing reasons such as changes in care-seeking behaviours and deaths where COVID-19 infection might have been a contributory factor but not the main cause.