Food licences of 2 pivoted nightlife venues revoked, 33 F&B outlets penalised over COVID-19 breaches
SINGAPORE: Two food and beverage (F&B) outlets that were formerly nightlife operators have had their food licences permanently revoked for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures.
The outlets are Carlsberg Sport Bar at Waterfront Plaza and Club Royal along Beach Road, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Sep 17).
Carlsberg Sport Bar had passed inspections and was given a conditional permit to reopen on Sep 3 with additional safe management measures in place.
However, a follow-up inspection at the outlet found that it failed to minimise physical interaction between staff members and customers by allowing hostessing activities, said MSE.
The outlet also did not ensure that its closed-circuit television (CCTV) was operational at all times.
Its food licence and conditional permit were permanently revoked by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) respectively.
Club Royal, which had not been allowed to reopen, was found to be operating with customers dining in, said MSE. Its food licence was similarly revoked by SFA.
MSE said that agencies will continue to step up checks on pivoted nightlife establishments to ensure that vaccination-differentiated measures and safe management measures are strictly followed.
“Firm enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who flout the measures. This includes prosecution and revocation of licences for food, public entertainment and liquor.”
15 ESTABLISHMENTS ORDERED TO CLOSE
Agencies have conducted checks on more than 670 premises and about 510 individuals since Sep 1, said the ministry.
One F&B outlet, Ohms Garden at Chander Road, had allowed individuals without a cleared vaccinated status to consume food or drinks within its premises.
A cleared vaccination status refers to a fully vaccinated individual, anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 with a valid pre-event test (PET) exemption notice, or a person who has a valid negative PET result within the last 24 hours.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) ordered Ohms Garden to close for 30 days from Sep 9 to Oct 8.
In a separate case, an unvaccinated person attempted to enter an F&B outlet on Sentosa Island using a friend’s mobile phone that had a cleared vaccinated status on the TraceTogether app.
Staff members at the outlet reported the incident to a safe distancing enforcement officer from the Sentosa Development Corporation. Investigations are ongoing, said MSE.
Fourteen other F&B outlets were ordered to close for at least 10 days for breaching safe management measures.
Some of these outlets had allowed customers to play card games as well as failed to ensure patrons adhered to the permitted group size.
Repeat offenders On Dol in Tanjong Pagar and My Briyani House in East Coast Parkway were ordered to close for 20 days.
The outlets that have been ordered to close are:
- On Dol at Tanjong Pagar Road
- Awfully Chocolate + Cafe at Great World City
- Beerthai at Golden Mile Complex
- I-BAR & BISTRO at Prinsep Place
- Ky Anh Quan (Samsim Vietnam Cuisine) at Joo Chiat Road
- Lap Vietnamese Restaurant at Joo Chiat Road
- Nagara Thai at City Square Mall
- Nana Original Thai Food at Far East Plaza
- Ninja Eateries at Golden Mile Complex
- NTUC Foodfare at Ang Mo Kio Hub
- Penyet Town at Kinex
- Sanook Kitchen at Eastpoint Mall
- Yu Kee Specialities at Sembawang Shopping Centre
- My Briyani House at East Coast Park Marine Cove
MORE OUTLETS, INDIVIDUALS FINED
Eighteen outlets were fined S$1,000 each for breaches that included allowing singing in the premises, failing to ensure workers wore masks and failing to ensure a safe distance between seated customers. A total of 36 individuals were also fined for flouting the rules.
MSE said one of the outlets, Shang Palace at Shangri-La Hotel, was fined for allowing "verbal exhortation of goodwill".
The outlets that were fined are:
- Beerlok at Dunlop Street
- Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut at Lucky Plaza
- Big Fish Small Fish at Bugis Junction
- Burger King at Paya Lebar Square
- Cheers Bro Bistro at Upper Weld Road
- Chun Yang at Orchard Central
- Diandin Leluk at Golden Mile Complex
- Haidilao Hot Pot at Vivo City
- Ji De Chi at Jurong Point Shopping Centre
- Omote at Thomson Plaza
- Shang Palace at Shangri-La Hotel
- Si Wei CC at Mosque Street
- Sofra Turkish & Restaurant at Marina Square
- Sushi Express at Sun Plaza
- Tapas Club at Orchard Central
- The Peacock at Upper Weld Road
- Xiao Chun Niang Chicken Hotpot at Geylang Road
- Yaleju-Tong Bei Huo Guo at Geylang Road
MSE said that more people can be seen visiting shopping malls, supermarkets, parks, F&B outlets, markets and hawker centres and congregating at outdoor areas, despite the Government’s call to reduce social activities amid rising COVID-19 cases.
“We would like to remind both F&B operators and patrons that strict compliance with COVID-19 measures is critical for the safety of everyone. Strict enforcement action will be taken against people who do not comply with (the measures) and proper wearing of masks,” said the ministry.
MSE also urged everyone to exercise "socially responsible behaviour" to protect their own health and that of others, adding that those who feel unwell or are sick should seek medical attention and stay home.
