Food licences of 2 pivoted nightlife venues revoked, 33 F&B outlets penalised over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE: Two food and beverage (F&B) outlets that were formerly nightlife operators have had their food licences permanently revoked for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures.

The outlets are Carlsberg Sport Bar at Waterfront Plaza and Club Royal along Beach Road, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Sep 17).

Carlsberg Sport Bar had passed inspections and was given a conditional permit to reopen on Sep 3 with additional safe management measures in place.

However, a follow-up inspection at the outlet found that it failed to minimise physical interaction between staff members and customers by allowing hostessing activities, said MSE.

The outlet also did not ensure that its closed-circuit television (CCTV) was operational at all times.

Its food licence and conditional permit were permanently revoked by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) respectively.

Club Royal, which had not been allowed to reopen, was found to be operating with customers dining in, said MSE. Its food licence was similarly revoked by SFA.