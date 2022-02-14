Singapore reports 9,082 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There are 1,332 patients in hospital. A total of 147 require oxygen supplementation, down from Sunday's figure of 162.

Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit compared to 24 on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 64 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

On Monday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced that it has granted interim authorisation for Novavax’s Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore.

The vaccine was authorised for use in individuals aged 18 and above on Feb 3 this year. The vaccination regimen comprises two doses of 5 micrograms administered three weeks apart.

The first batch of the vaccine is “expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few months”, HSA said.