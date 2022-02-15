Singapore reports 19,420 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 19,420 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 15), comprising 19,179 local and 241 imported infections.

This is the highest number of new infections reported in a day since the Ministry of Health (MOH) began including Protocol 2 cases in its daily updates on Jan 21. The previous high was 13,208 cases, reported on Feb 4.

There were also seven fatalities recorded on Tuesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 913.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.34, down from Monday's 1.39, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website.