Singapore reports 13,623 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,623 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Feb 21), comprising 13,476 local and 147 imported infections.
There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 952.
There are 1,606 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. A total of 198 patients required oxygen supplementation.
Forty-four patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 39 on Sunday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Monday, 11,567 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 11,519 local cases and 48 imported ones.
Another 2,056 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 99 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.62, up from 1.59 on Sunday.
Singapore has recorded 596,261 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 66 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
