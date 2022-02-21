Singapore reports 13,623 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,623 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Feb 21), comprising 13,476 local and 147 imported infections.

There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 952.

There are 1,606 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. A total of 198 patients required oxygen supplementation.

Forty-four patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 39 on Sunday.