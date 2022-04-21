COVID-19 fight a 'very difficult juggling act': Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The fight against COVID-19 is a "very difficult juggling act" which poses dilemmas such as striking the balance between lives and livelihoods, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (Apr 21).

Singapore had to make many critical decisions while battling the pandemic, added Mr Ong, noting these included whether mask mandates were needed as well as requirements for vaccinations and boosters.

"Each of these decisions has to be guided by science and data," he said.

"And when the new data and findings become available and we discover that an earlier decision was inappropriate, we were prepared to change our positions and our policies, and explain the reasons to the public."

Tackling the pandemic also involves decisions that "go beyond science" - such as balancing health, economic and social considerations.

"This is a very difficult juggling act which all governments have to go through.

"And that is why there is a saying, 'lives versus livelihoods', which encapsulates the dilemmas that we all face," he said.

Mr Ong was speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, at a panel session entitled Science-Based Approach in Fighting Against the Pandemic.