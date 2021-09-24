Some F&B businesses hit by recent spike in COVID-19 cases, malls see little change in footfall

SINGAPORE: The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has hit some food and beverage (F&B) businesses hard, but others say that things have remained as per normal, with malls observing little change in footfall.

Singapore's daily COVID-19 caseload on Sep 18 crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since Apr 23 last year. On Thursday (Sep 24), the Health Ministry reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the pandemic began early last year.

Speaking to CNA, Mr Terry Neo, founder 23of coffee shop chain Kopifellas, noted that sales have dropped between 30 and 40 per cent at most outlets since the number of COVID-19 infections spiked last week.

Kopifellas has six outlets across Singapore, said Mr Neo.

Kopifellas’ Toa Payoh outlet has been hit especially hard, and has seen a “big drop” in sales, said Mr Neo. He believes this is partly due to the emergence of several COVID-19 clusters in the neighbourhood over the past few weeks, including at Toa Payoh bus interchange and Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre.

“As the cases (there) go up higher, our sales just go down and down,” he said.

“We also have some new outlets at the CBD area, Expo, these are also affected. We can sense that more and more staff are being sent back to work from home … This is for the greater good, but it is just difficult for us.”

Ms Sofi Sui, who owns Sofi’s Cafe + Keto in Chinatown and Pasta Brava Italian restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, told CNA that the number of diners at her outlets have dropped about 40 to 50 per cent on weekdays in the past week.

“Before the offices were told to stay home and work, we actually saw quite a big crowd for lunch until the spike happened,” she said.

“But our delivery is ok, it’s still not bad. That shows that people choose to stay at home.”

When restaurants reopened in June for dining-in after the first Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), business was “very good”, but this did not last, as Singapore reverted to no dining-in again in July, she added.

“Ever since ... to the reopening until now, it’s been really really bad. I guess it’s also because of spending power, the whole economy is bad as well,” said Ms Sui.

Other restaurants said their dine-in numbers do not seem to be affected by the spike in cases. Malls also told CNA that they have not seen a marked difference in footfall.

Mr Massimo Aquaro, director of dining development of 1-Group, said the group has not seen “any particular difference” in the number of customers dining in over the past week.

The group has 10 restaurants, including 1-Altitude at One Raffles Place, Botanico at Botanic Gardens, Monti at The Fullerton Pavilion and Wildseed Cafe at The Alkaff Mansion and Seletar Aerospace Park. Most of the restaurants were fully booked when CNA spoke to Mr Aquaro on Thursday afternoon, he noted.

“Honestly they can’t travel, and there is no clubbing, there is no bar, there's no other form of entertainment, so basically (dining in at a) restaurant is the only thing they can do,” said Mr Aquaro.

“It seems like people have developed a kind of confidence, either in the vaccine or we would be glad if it’s in our (restaurants)... Especially those places we have that are open-air, those places are doing very well,” he added. “This makes me very happy because I also was a bit worried, with the number of cases going up.”

Noting that most of the large clusters did not start at restaurants, Mr Aquaro said that most restaurants have been respectful of COVID-19 measures and have good reputations for safety restrictions.

With the spike in cases, the team has stressed to staff the importance of wearing their masks properly, and to ensure a safe distance between themselves and diners, he added.

Mr Joey Lee, the founder of Poke Theory, said he has not noted an observable trend over the past week. Earnings - which include revenue generated by deliveries - have continued to fluctuate, he said.

However, he noted that footfall had been slowly increasing over a period of time. This has not been affected by the recent spike in cases, he added.



“It is definitely increasing but still quite a bit away from pre-COVID when it comes to the areas with offices,” he said.