The Big Read: The COVID-19-induced foreigners' exodus — will they return to Singapore and what if they don't?

LOCAL TALENT POOL MAY BE INSUFFICIENT

While replacing the roles filled by foreign PMETs with Singaporeans may seem ideal, experts noted that there may not be sufficient talent within the local workforce to fill these roles.

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling said that Singapore has always been looking to train its local workforce to take up jobs “higher up the value chain” and COVID-19 has accelerated this process.

“Given that we have a very limited workforce and an ageing population, it is inevitable that the policymakers continually try to push the Singaporean core up the value chain, to ensure that the local talent is good to attract the foreign talent,” she said.

Nevertheless, Ms Kuek from The Meyer Consulting Group said that for nascent industries such as IT and tech, the Singapore population is “too small” to drive meaningful growth in the sector.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said last year that there was a shortage of Singaporeans filling up tech roles created in the financial sector, with just 35 per cent of the roles filled by Singaporeans.

“We definitely don’t have enough local talent to fill up these roles,” Ms Kuek said.

In 2020, then Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said that due to this talent gap, Singapore will continue being open to top international talent, so that Singaporeans can continue to “learn from the best” and thus create more opportunities for themselves.

As for the roles filled by mid- and lower-skilled foreign workers, the issue is not that Singaporeans are not skilled enough to fill these positions but that most are not willing to do so.

Ms Ling said that industries which hire many migrant workers need a “change in image”.

For instance, there are several well-paying jobs within the construction industry, such as a tunnel boring machine mechanic, which can pay up to S$6,000.

“People’s image of construction and built environment jobs is that they have to go down to the worksite where it is hot and dirty, (and the job) doesn't pay well," Ms Ling said. “With technology, maybe the industry has to work harder in changing perceptions."

WILL NORMAL SERVICE RESUME?

While it is anyone's guess whether foreign manpower will ever return to pre-COVID levels or how long it could take, the signs are that supply is on the uptick.

Indeed, MOM said on Friday (Jan 28) in its labour market advance report that there was a "considerable increase" of employment of non-residents in the construction sector over the fourth quarter last year. The actual figures will be provided in the full report in March.

The increase was due to the resumption of entry approvals for fully vaccinated workers in the construction, marine shipyard and process sector to enter the country from early November, MOM said.

Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said in a seminar earlier this week that manpower issues in the construction sector are being resolved and that the inflow of foreign workers has “steadily improved”.

He added that compared to the period when travel restrictions and tightened entry approvals were in place last year, the present monthly inflow of foreign workers has “more than doubled”.

Signs of growth have also been observed in industries hiring foreign PMETs, said Ms Kuek.

She noted that among the firms that her employment agency works with, some foreign PMETs have started to return, making up about five to 10 per cent of some firms’ headcount.

Meanwhile, given that Singaporeans had previously been fretting about having too many foreigners in their midst in recent years, will the fall in numbers present the island with an opportunity to wean itself off its heavy dependence on foreign labour?

Ms Kuek said: “These two years have benefitted locals and PRs in getting employed, but we still need to continually open up and return to a sense of normalcy."

She added: “Singapore, being an international hub for Asia, we cannot lose that advantage, I think we should continue to go back to where we were before … it has to be on that path.”