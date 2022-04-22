Fully vaccinated travellers no longer need COVID-19 test to enter Singapore from Apr 26

SINGAPORE: All fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore via air or sea checkpoints will no longer need to take a pre-departure test from Apr 26.

This is compared to current measures, which require those arriving from these checkpoints to take a test within two days of their departure for Singapore.

“With this move, it will mean that fully vaccinated and well travellers will not require any tests to enter Singapore,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Apr 22).

The removal of the pre-departure test requirement also applies to non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below.

The move is the latest in a string of efforts made in recent weeks to relax travel restrictions, including the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Framework on Apr 1 and the removal of the requirement for on-arrival tests.

APPLYING FOR APPROVAL TO ENTER SINGAPORE

From May 1, fully vaccinated non-Malaysian work permit holders also no longer need to apply for entry approvals to enter Singapore, said MOH.

This includes non-Malaysian work permit holders holding an in-principle approval in the Construction, Marine Shipyard and Process (CMP) sectors.

Though this group currently has to get entry approvals from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), from May 1, they will no longer have to do so.

But they will still need to book a slot at a centre to undergo onboarding upon arrival.

Employers of these workers must use the new Onboard Booking system to secure onboarding slots before their workers arrive in Singapore, MOM said.

This requirement will also be extended to work permit holders from China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan from May 1.

"This simplifies the entry processes through a convenient one-stop service for such employers," said MOM.