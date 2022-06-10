COVID-19 treatment subsidies to be scaled back as Singapore progressively returns to normal: MOH

SINGAPORE: As Singapore progressively returns to normal and the population learns to live with COVID-19, related coronavirus treatment financing schemes will be updated, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jun 10).

As part of the Government's pandemic response, COVID-19 treatments were provided "at a very low fee or free of charge", said MOH in a multi-ministerial task force press release.

This was beyond existing healthcare support in the form of Government Subsidies, MediSave, MediShield Life and MediFund (S+3Ms).

"As life reverts to normal and we increasingly live with COVID-19 as an endemic disease, we will need to progressively scale back the pandemic subsidy policy, and revert to the S+3Ms healthcare financing frameworks," said the ministry.

PHPC, POLYCLINIC SUBSIDIES

Since February 2020, more than 1,000 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) have been activated to provide subsidised care for patients with respiratory infection symptoms, whether due to COVID-19 or not.

Singapore residents pay a flat subsidised rate of S$10 while Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors are charged a lower rate of S$5.

From Jul 1, subsidies at PHPCs and polyclinics for the treatment of respiratory infections will revert to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The subsidised fees will no longer apply, but Singaporeans will continue to receive prevailing subsidies under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) at CHAS general practitioner (GP) clinics.

This does not affect antigen rapid tests (ARTs) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

PHPCs and polyclinics will continue to provide government-funded swabs to eligible symptomatic individuals at no charge, said MOH.

TELEMEDICINE FOR PROTOCOL 2 INDIVIDUALS

Currently, Protocol 2 cases who request telemedicine care enjoy full subsidies. Protocol 2 cases are those who are mildly symptomatic, low risk, and recovering from COVID-19 at home.

MOH said it will revert the subsidy policy to pre-COVID-19 arrangements from Jul 1.

Full subsidy for telemedicine will cease, but Singaporeans will continue receiving CHAS subsidies if they visit a CHAS GP clinic for treatment.

Individuals under Protocol 1 - those at high medical risk or with severe symptoms, but are discharged home for recovery and under telemedicine surveillance - will continue to enjoy fully subsidised telemedicine care.