Carpool drivers, including those from GrabHitch, must take weekly supervised COVID-19 tests: LTA

SINGAPORE: Drivers offering carpool services must undergo weekly supervised COVID-19 tests at Ministry of Health (MOH)-approved test providers from Nov 22, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

LTA said on its website that commercial carpooling services offered through licensed carpooling operators like GrabHitch and RydePool would be allowed to resume from Nov 22, after MOH eased COVID-19 restrictions then.

"Carpool operators, for example Grab and Ryde, are required to ensure that their carpool drivers are tested at MOH-approved test providers before these drivers perform carpool trips through their platforms," an LTA spokesperson told CNA on Tuesday (Dec 14).

This comes after some GrabHitch drivers expressed disappointment after receiving an in-app notification of the requirement on Dec 9.

They questioned why they needed to go for unsubsidised and supervised antigen rapid tests (ART), instead of subsidised self-test ART kits like those being used by private-hire drivers with a vocational licence (PDVL).

"As part of the VoRT/FET-RRT (Vaccinate or Regular Testing/Fast and Easy Testing Regular Routine Testing) regime, carpool drivers not holding PDVL will need to undergo a non-subsidised weekly (vaccinated)/twice weekly (unvaccinated) ART at one of the MOH-approved test providers, and share their test results with Grab," said the notification seen by CNA.