Carpool drivers, including those from GrabHitch, must take weekly supervised COVID-19 tests: LTA
These tests will not be subsidised by the Government, unlike those taken by private-hire drivers with a vocational licence.
SINGAPORE: Drivers offering carpool services must undergo weekly supervised COVID-19 tests at Ministry of Health (MOH)-approved test providers from Nov 22, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.
LTA said on its website that commercial carpooling services offered through licensed carpooling operators like GrabHitch and RydePool would be allowed to resume from Nov 22, after MOH eased COVID-19 restrictions then.
"Carpool operators, for example Grab and Ryde, are required to ensure that their carpool drivers are tested at MOH-approved test providers before these drivers perform carpool trips through their platforms," an LTA spokesperson told CNA on Tuesday (Dec 14).
This comes after some GrabHitch drivers expressed disappointment after receiving an in-app notification of the requirement on Dec 9.
They questioned why they needed to go for unsubsidised and supervised antigen rapid tests (ART), instead of subsidised self-test ART kits like those being used by private-hire drivers with a vocational licence (PDVL).
"As part of the VoRT/FET-RRT (Vaccinate or Regular Testing/Fast and Easy Testing Regular Routine Testing) regime, carpool drivers not holding PDVL will need to undergo a non-subsidised weekly (vaccinated)/twice weekly (unvaccinated) ART at one of the MOH-approved test providers, and share their test results with Grab," said the notification seen by CNA.
The FET-RRT, announced on Jun 18, applies to higher-risk settings like F&B, personal care services as well as gym and fitness studios.
Under this regime, employees must take weekly ARTs at quick test centres or while supervised by employers, either on-site or virtually. These tests are subsidised by the Government.
In contrast, GrabHitch drivers must take supervised ARTs at the test centres at a cost of S$15.
"Can't we do (ART) ourselves?" one user in a Facebook group for GrabHitch drivers asked. "Why need to go MOH provider which cost so much?"
Another user said he was already taking an ART every week as part of workplace requirements, and asked if Grab could accept this instead of him "wasting time and money for the same thing at (a) clinic".
The LTA spokesperson said the Government has prioritised the subsidy of test kits for frontliners such as licenced taxi and private-hire car drivers, bus captains and train drivers, adding that they provide "essential services" to the public.
"In contrast, carpooling services are incidental, with fares charged on cost-recovery basis. Carpool drivers are also not required to have vocational licences, can only provide up to two carpool trips per day and do not depend on carpool services for their livelihoods," the spokesperson explained.
The spokesperson added that carpool operators can make their own arrangements, including providing subsidies for the cost of testing.
On Sep 6, MOH announced that it will extend the mandatory FET-RRT to more settings with frequent community interactions, including taxi and private-hire drivers.
"These tests will continue to be administered primarily through Employer Supervised Self-Swab. The Government will subsidise the costs of all tests under this enhanced surveillance regime, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, until the end of 2021," MOH said then.
"The relevant Government agencies will release more details on the enhanced surveillance regime at a later date."
LTA then said on Oct 28 that taxi and private-hire drivers had to undergo weekly testing under FET-RRT from Nov 1, according to a Straits Times report. They are allowed to use self-test ART kits for "practical reasons", LTA said.