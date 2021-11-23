No crowds yet but hawkers hopeful as more can dine in at some markets

SINGAPORE: Ms Chua Jia Hui, a young hawker in her 20s, was moving constantly to dish up duck noodles and kway chap for a stream of customers as she answered questions from this reporter.

Ms Chua, who runs Kim Kitchen Braised Duck at Beo Crescent Market, said she was "very happy" to hear that Beo Crescent was one of 11 hawker centres where vaccinated people can dine in groups of five from Tuesday (Nov 23).

"We earn more when more people can share the kway chap, rather than order one or two portions," she said, all smiles.

While crowds have yet to manifest at the market on a weekday morning, she hopes to see more diners over the weekend.

It was busy but also not crowded over at Tiong Bahru market, and check-in was smooth at the entry points with patrons tapping in with their mobile phones.

Those who wanted to dine in were offered stickers to indicate that they were vaccinated while those who were taking away food did not need one.

Mr Loh Teck Seng, who heads the Tiong Bahru Market Association, said that when two could dine in, the seating capacity at the market was only about a third of that before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's glad that now, with groups of five vaccinated diners allowed, the capacity has increased to 55 per cent.

About half of the tables at the four markets CNA visited were still sealed off to maintain a distance of at least 1m between groups of diners.