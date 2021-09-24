Home-based learning period for primary schools extended to Oct 7

SINGAPORE: The home-based learning (HBL) period for all primary and special education (SPED) schools will be extended to Oct 7 as an "added precaution", the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Sep 24).

The extension will allow students to stay home for the rest of the week, added the ministry.

Children's Day, which falls on Oct 8, has been scheduled as a school holiday for primary schools.

The announcement came as Singapore reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since the pandemic began early last year.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had previously said on Sep 18 that HBL will be implemented for all primary and SPED schools from Sep 27 to Oct 6 to better protect younger children who are not yet medically eligible for vaccination.

There is no change to the arrangement for Primary 6 students, who will go on a study break from Sep 25 to Sep 29 prior to the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE).

The written papers for the PSLE will commence on Sep 30 and end on Oct 6.