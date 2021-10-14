'I haven't seen the daylight in ages': Pressure on healthcare workers as COVID-19 cases spike

With the surge in local COVID-19 cases, some healthcare workers say they are now being pushed to the limit.

“We’ve been dealing with COVID-19 over the past two years but I don't think the situation has gotten as bad as it is now,” said Jessica (not her real name), who works as a doctor at a public hospital.

“Whenever we hear that hospitals will ramp up bed and intensive care unit capacities, it does make us feel like – where do you think this manpower is going to come from?" she said.

“At the beginning of COVID-19, we went through this whole mess where our annual leave (days) were cancelled and sometimes, we wouldn’t get weekends off until further notice,” she said. “If the situation gets really crazy, then we could see that again.”

Jessica said she has not had a day off in nearly three weeks.

All applications for overseas travel have also been suspended by MOH Holdings, a move that has stirred further unhappiness among staff, healthcare workers told CNA.

MOH Holdings is the holding company of Singapore's public healthcare clusters National University Health System, National Healthcare Group and Singapore Health Services.

“With the opening of the travel lanes, many of us are upset that we have been recently banned from all travel until further notice,” said Jessica.

NOT ENOUGH MANPOWER

Last year, the number of nurses in Singapore fell for the first time in at least 15 years.

There were 42,096 nurses in 2020, 572 fewer than the previous year, according to the Singapore Nursing Board's annual report.

MOH said last week that it will bring in more manpower by reaching out to those registered with the Singapore Healthcare Corps, as well as nurses registered with the nursing board but are not in active practice.

So far, about 900 people have stepped forward in response, and will be progressively referred to public hospitals to be matched with suitable roles, said the ministry.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital has also started a new para-nursing initiative in September to boost its manpower. About 150 non-nursing employees will be trained to carry out essential, low-risk nursing tasks such as measuring patients’ vital signs and supporting care at the bedside.

These employees will support nurses in their work, freeing them up to concentrate on clinical care for patients.

But increasing the number of doctors and nurses in ICUs and high dependency units may not be so simple, said one doctor working in the infectious disease department at a public hospital. He asked that his workplace not be identified to protect his identity.

“Now that the number of cases has increased so much, they are adding bed capacity, but it’s not so simple for manpower ... We need people who are actually trained in ICU and HDU (high dependency unit) to handle these patients, and there are not many of those around,” he said.

“So, we have no choice but to stretch ourselves and just take on more patients.”

Repeated calls for more manpower earlier this year had mostly gone unheard by his hospital's management.

“I kept telling the hospital management that things are only going to get worse and asked if we could get more manpower, but the sense that I got from them was an unwillingness to provide that,” he said.

“It was only when things started to go over the edge then they started listening to us, and opened more wards and (added) more manpower.”

HOSPITALS IN CONSTANT STATE OF FLUX

Beyond staffing shortages, healthcare workers have also had to grapple with changing COVID-19 protocols in hospitals.

“It’s extremely frustrating because things keep changing every single day,” said Jessica. “A ward can be designated as a COVID-19 ward one day, only for it to change the next day. You also have wards that are constantly opening or being closed down, as well as changes to the frequency of swabs for patients and what safety measures we have to adhere to.

“So we have to keep up with all these changes, and it’s just additional confusion and administrative work for us, on top of caring for patients.”