MOH and SAF ironing out ‘teething issues’ with home recovery programme: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have, over the past week, been ironing out teething issues related to service lapses with the COVID-19 home recovery programme, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Monday (Oct 4).

The issues include timeliness of notification and conveyancing, and improving communications, he said, in response to parliamentary questions on the home recovery programme (HRP).

“In the initial days of the HRP, a fair number of patients without serious symptoms did make their way to the emergency department of hospitals,” said Mr Ong, adding that this had led to “overcrowding” of emergency departments.

“We understand the anxiety of these patients. It is therefore important for us to iron out all the teething issues of HRP, so that there is a strong sense of assurance as patients undergo HRP,” he said.

“Over the past few days, such incidences have been significantly reduced.”

Singapore has seen a surge in cases over the past few weeks, with daily infections hitting record highs of more than 2,000. MOH said on Sep 23 that ground operations are “much strained”, as home recovery became the default mode of care management for fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients if they meet the criteria.

Some patients on home recovery have said that they did not receive instructions from authorities about tests or what they should have done after they testing positive.

Mr Ong acknowledged on Monday that the home recovery processes were “not totally ready” and that MOH was “caught by the sudden increase”.

“We were still implementing a pilot programme when all this happened, but the team swung into action,” he said.