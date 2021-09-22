COVID-19: Home recovery patients 'anxious' without clear instructions, set up Telegram group for support

On the other hand, 31-year-old freelance photographer Adam (not his real name) would have preferred to serve his quarantine in a community care facility. He tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Adam lives with his wife and a friend in a two-bedroom apartment, and his wife had to move to the living room once he tested positive.

“I feel like it’s more troublesome to be recovering from home, because you depend on your people to feed you. They have schedules to adhere to as well. They’re dealing with work. Once I’m positive, they’re under home quarantine also. They need to organise groceries. It’s a lot of undue stress on them,” he told CNA over the phone.

“I mean, it’s nice to know that I’m close to the people I love, but I also don’t want to risk infecting them.”

He added that he would like to move to a community care facility, as it would be “more comfortable” for his wife, who now has to sleep on the living room floor.

LACK OF COMMUNICATION

Both Jacob and Adam cited a lack of communication from authorities about what would happen to them, but isolated themselves even without “official” word that their home recovery period has begun.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Sep 14 that a telemedicine provider would conduct an initial remote assessment to ensure that the COVID-19 patient is clinically well. An officer, called a Home Recovery Buddy, would be in touch to walk them through the journey and provide the necessary information.

If required, a "care pack" containing a thermometer, pulse oximeter, surgical masks and hand sanitiser would be sent.

“I had one text message from MOH (Ministry of Health) on Saturday telling me I’m positive, and that someone would be in touch. I waited till Sunday to receive another piece of communication, which was a text from MOH asking me to complete a form for family members. But actually, we already did that on Saturday,” said Jacob.

“An hour later, a lady from contact tracing called me about some locations in my TraceTogether app. That effectively was it. No quarantine buddy, no ART packs, nothing really.”

Jacob said he read that he can either take another PCR test on Day 7 of his quarantine and be “let off the hook” if he tests negative, or continue to isolate himself until Day 10 without doing a PCR test before he ends quarantine provided he feels well.

“But this is just me reading the regulations over the Internet, because I’m still waiting for someone to call me up and explain this,” he said.

“My wife is testing herself with ART every evening, but we are running out of these ARTs. Very soon if we don’t receive anything, she won’t be able to test anymore. And since she’s quarantined at home, she’s not allowed to go out (to buy more).”

Similarly, Adam has not received any follow-up since he filled in a form after MOH told him he was eligible for home recovery.

“You know the infographics they put out online, right? Apparently I’m supposed to measure my temperature and do oximeter tests, and upload this information somewhere,” he said.

“But right from the get-go, no one contacted me to send me these things. No one sent me a link where I can upload these things as well. So I’ve literally been doing nothing (except monitoring my own symptoms).”

CNA has contacted MOH for comment.

ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP

Due to the lack of clarity around what to expect, 38-year-old Jing Feng (who preferred to withhold his surname) created a Telegram group called SG Quarantine Order Support Group.

Comprising around 24 members, including Jacob and Adam, the group was created on last Sunday for those who were clueless about what to expect during home recovery and who weren’t receiving any instructions from the authorities.

Jing Feng’s mother tested positive and is isolating in the master bedroom with an attached toilet; his father, who tested positive at a later date, is in the guest bedroom in their five-room HDB flat. His mother’s symptoms are mild, while his father has a cough.

While Jing Feng has tested negative at the moment, he said sharing a toilet with his father increases his chances of infection.

“MOH mentioned they were sending someone (on Monday) to bring him to a quarantine facility, but nobody came,” he said.

Like several others in the group, Jing Feng doesn't have ART kits at home.

“All those under quarantine order are required to submit ART results via an MOH link daily as per the instructions from their quarantine order SMS. So everyone in the family under quarantine order needs to receive ample ART kits,” he added.

“The Certis hotline staff expedited my case for ART kits last Thursday. But I was still waiting for it by the end of Monday.”

To show their support for each other, a few members in the Telegram group are more vocal, sharing regular updates about their situation or their COVID-positive household members.

“I originally started a thread on (social discussion website) Reddit to share about my experience dealing with quarantine order, as my mum tested positive. There are a lot of delays and I can understand that MOH and Certis are badly overwhelmed,” said Jing Feng.

“I can also understand there will be many others like me who are dealing with these frustrations, be it the delays or radio silence from MOH.”

He added that some members have expressed gratitude for the group’s existence.

“(Some) have a family member who is already COVID-positive, but they may be waiting for more than 24 hours just to receive their quarantine order SMS and further instructions. The waiting makes people anxious,” he said.

“My intent (of starting the group) was just to calm everyone and let them know that they're not alone, what to expect and where to call.”