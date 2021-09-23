FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 home recovery scheme

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 patients who are recovering at home currently account for up to 40 per cent of cases every day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Sep 23).

Home recovery is now the default mode of care for fully vaccinated COVID-19 cases if they meet the criteria.

Singapore has seen a surge in local COVID-19 cases over the last month, with a record 1,453 new local cases reported on Wednesday.

The ministry's ground operations are "much strained" and there have been delays for some patients, said MOH.

Some patients on home recovery said they have not received instructions from authorities about tests or what they should do after they tested positive.

This is what you need to know if you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home.

Q: Who is eligible for home recovery?

Home recovery is the default mode of recovery for fully vaccinated COVID-19 cases who meet the criteria, said MOH.

COVID-19 cases recovering at home must meet these requirements:

Fully vaccinated

Aged 12 to 69 years old

No or mild symptoms

No severe co-morbidities or illness

Household members do not include elderly who are more than 80 years old or people in the vulnerable group such as pregnant women or those with weakened immune response or multiple co-morbidities

Able to self-isolate in a room, "preferably" with an attached bathroom

COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospital and community care facilities if they are 80 and above, 70 and above and not vaccinated, or if they have underlying illnesses.

Q: I've tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do while waiting to be contacted to start home recovery?

"The surge in cases has caused delays and we seek your patience and understanding. We are streamlining our operations and will get to you as soon as possible," said MOH.

"In the meantime, please isolate yourself in a room in your home."

Isolate in a room that "preferably" has an attached toilet and wear a mask if you have to come out of the room, MOH said.

If you are not feeling well, you can call one of the telemedicine providers on this list.

MOH said an SMS will be sent to provide more information on what you should do during home recovery.

"Try not to call (the) quarantine hotline, MOH hotline, QSM (quality service manager) hotline, etc – this will just further jam up the system. We are setting up the home recovery buddy system and beefing up our resources, and the home recovery buddy will get back to you," added the Health Ministry.

Household members are to register for an electronic quarantine order, while you will be issued an isolation order for 10 days.