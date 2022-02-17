Hong Kong suspends SIA flights from Singapore after passengers test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights from Singapore to Hong Kong have been suspended for two weeks, after several passengers tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the city.

The directive came from Hong Kong regulators after some SIA customers, who had tested negative for COVID-19 in their pre-departure tests, subsequently tested positive on arrival in Hong Kong, said an SIA spokesperson on Thursday (Feb 17).

"We are unable to comment further due to confidentiality reasons."

Singapore Airlines will suspend SQ882 and SQ894, its two daily passenger services from Singapore to Hong Kong, until Mar 1. The suspension took effect on Feb 16.

SQ883 and SQ895, the twice-daily passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore, are not affected.

"SIA apologises to all affected customers," said the spokesperson.

"We are reaching out to them to offer all necessary assistance, and to minimise the inconvenience caused by this disruption."