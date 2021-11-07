An inside look at how TTSH battled back after becoming Singapore's first COVID-19 hospital cluster

The TTSH cluster - Singapore’s first hospital COVID-19 cluster - was eventually closed on Jun 6, after no new cases were linked to it for 28 days. According to MOH, the cluster had a total of 48 cases, with 3 deaths linked to it.

Measures put in place at the hospital have remained today. Nurses will now have to put on PPE such as goggles and N95 masks before they enter any hospital ward. This also applies to clinics within the hospital.

Previously, they were only required to wear a surgical mask when attending to cases in general wards.

There is now a separate doffing station for nurses to remove their contaminated gear safely once they leave the wards.

All wards are fitted with portable air cleaners with HEPA filters, as well as exhaust fans to enhance ventilation and airflow. There are also long-term plans for the hospital to build more isolation rooms and remodel existing wards.

For nursing staff, the relief was palpable after the cluster closed.

“(I felt) a huge sense of relief that TTSH could take a 'hiatus' from being in the media limelight. Another huge sigh of relief that we no longer have to don a full set of PPE, except N95, as we continue to nurse the patients,” said Ms Liu.

“(There was) celebratory joy when the 'quarantined' patients were allowed visitors and ... were gradually discharged.”

At the same time, they are more than aware that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

"I think we should gradually learn to accept and adapt to the new normal. We have all made sacrifices in one way or another to keep our loved ones and community safe," said Ms Ng.

"We should not let our guard down and continue to practise safe protective measures, such as frequent hand washing, wearing of masks and safe distancing."

As the hospital continues to serve the public, lessons have been learnt from its time as a cluster, said Dr Habeeb.

"The journey with the pandemic has taught us much, sometimes in a much harder way than we are prepared for,” he added.

“The main thing I think is to be prepared, but more importantly to be agile to changes. There is little we have been able to predict with certainty in the almost two years since the outbreak started.

"Also, we have learnt the importance of communication, enabling staff to help one another on the ground, and to look forward to coming out of this with hope.

“Communication from management to staff took place over various platforms during this period, from emails, to updates on the hospital’s social media, to staff bulletins and virtual townhalls, which were hugely popular."

Now back at work at TTSH, Ms Angeles is ready to continue her work on the frontline.

“My motivation was to get better so that I could quickly go back to work, join everyone back in the hospital to fight this pandemic, and (re)gain my health,” she said.

“I was delighted that many people showed love and concern through their prayers, thoughts, and simple wishes for my recovery.

“COVID-19 is real, and the virus is really sneaky, hiding within the community; it cannot be seen or felt. Some of us may, unfortunately, get infected with it.

“However, having passed this battle, although we are all powerless when sick, I believe that keeping our faith strong will help us heal.”

Fellow nurse Ms Ng added: “In this kind of situation where every part of Singapore has COVID-19 - if we don’t care for our patients, who will be there for our patients?”