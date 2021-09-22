Visits to hospital wards to be suspended for 4 weeks as more COVID-19 cases detected among staff, patients and visitors

SINGAPORE: All visits to hospital wards will be suspended for four weeks starting Friday (Sep 24), as the detection of COVID-19 cases among staff, patients and visitors has put a strain on staffing and capacity at some hospitals.

“With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, more COVID-19 cases have been detected amongst hospital staff, patients and visitors,” the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Wednesday.

“The detection of these cases had led to ward closures and staff quarantine which had impacted some hospitals, putting strain on hospital bed capacity and staffing at a time when more hospital beds are ramped up to care for hospitalised COVID-19 patients.”

The tightened measures will be taken to “safeguard hospital capacity”, MOH added. However, some patient groups will be allowed visits on a case-by-case basis as assessed by the hospital.

These include patients who are in critical condition, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers and patients requiring additional care support from caregivers.

Up to five pre-designated visitors may be allowed for patients who are in critical condition, with a maximum of two at the patient’s bedside at any one time. The other groups will be allowed only one pre-designated visitor, with one visit per day, MOH said.

All approved visitors are required to produce a valid negative antigen rapid test (ART) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test obtained within the last 24 hours of each visit.

These tests, which are required regardless of the individual’s vaccination status, must be administered or supervised by MOH-approved COVID-19 test providers.

Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and are able to present a valid pre-event test (PET) exemption notice will not be required to undergo testing.

They must also comply with safe management measures, such as wearing face masks “with good filtration capability at all times” and refraining from eating or drinking in the wards.

They must also not use the patients’ toilets in the wards and avoid sitting on the patients’ beds, MOH said.