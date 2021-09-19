Hospital wards 'under pressure', younger vaccinated COVID-19 patients encouraged to recover at home: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Accident and emergency (A&E) departments and general wards in Singapore's hospitals are coming "under pressure", said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Sep 19), amid a wave of COVID-19 infections.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ong said the Ministry of Health (MOH) was encouraging younger, fully vaccinated people to recover from home.

This was because more than 98 per cent of cases have "no or mild symptoms, and tend to stay that way until they recover", said Mr Ong.

MOH was also admitting patients to community care facilities instead of hospitals, and setting up more community care facilities that will be ready in the coming week, he added.

"This is so that hospital beds, A&E services go to those who need it most. Our ICU capacity is still holding up, but it is A&E and general wards that are coming under pressure," said Mr Ong.

"Our hospitals and healthcare workers cannot be over burdened. At this point, this is MOH's biggest challenge and we are doing our best to solve this."

Singapore has reported rising locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with new local cases topping 1,000 on Saturday.

RISK OF SEVERE ILLNESS

Referring to data released by MOH earlier this week, Mr Ong on Sunday said the figures showed that the chance of someone who has been infected with COVID-19 developing severe illness "depends a lot" on age and vaccination status.

A third factor - whether the patient has underlying illnesses - was not captured in the data, he added.