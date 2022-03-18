Hospitals still under stress due to large number of non-COVID related A&E admissions: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Hospitals in Singapore are still “very busy and under stress” due to a large number of non-COVID related accident and emergency department (A&E) admissions, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Mar 18)

In a Facebook post, Mr Ong wrote: “These are mostly patients with chronic diseases which have worsened over the last two years, as the healthcare system was so pre-occupied with fighting COVID-19.”

He noted that out of every 100 A&E patients admitted into hospital, between 90 to 95 per cent were admitted for acute medical emergencies or for worsening of chronic medical conditions.

Mr Ong also said that many of these patients are admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, and not because of COVID-19.

“Of these, around 20 per cent had an incidental COVID-19 diagnosis. The remaining 5 per cent were admitted for COVID-specific treatments,” he said.