More than 2,000 seniors referred for vaccination through HPB voucher scheme

SINGAPORE: More than 2,000 seniors have been successfully referred for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination through a programme by the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

More than 1,740 of them have since completed their vaccination, a HPB spokesperson told CNA on Friday (Oct 29).

Under the programme, those who refer unvaccinated seniors aged 60 and above for their COVID-19 jabs will receive a S$30 e-voucher.

In response to queries on the uptake of the programme, the spokesperson said that the voucher is given to the referrer once HPB is able to verify that the senior has been fully vaccinated.

The Let’s Get Our Seniors Vaccinated programme was launched on Aug 13 and will run until Nov 30, according to the HealthHub website.

A total of 1,514 e-vouchers have been issued as of Oct 28, HPB said. Most of the seniors were referred by their immediate family members, while others were referred by relatives, friends and neighbours, the spokesperson added.

The vouchers can be used at businesses that are participating in HPB's rewards programme, including FairPrice, Cathay cinemas, Sakae Sushi and LiHo Tea.

The spokesperson added that the take-up has been “very positive and encouraging”.

“We hope that through this programme and with care and support from referrers, we can encourage more seniors to go for vaccination so they can better protect themselves and take care of their health,” she said.

VOUCHER IS TO “COVER COSTS”

In a written reply to a parliamentary question in September on whether the voucher discriminates against those who had persuaded their senior parents to get vaccinated earlier, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the S$30 voucher is given to each referrer to cover the costs involved in supporting seniors throughout the vaccination process, such as accompanying seniors to the vaccination centre.