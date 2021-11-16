Slight decrease in COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 cases in ICU a ‘promising trend’: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Health Ministry's director of medical services has described a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU) as a “promising trend” that provides a "slight reprieve".

Speaking at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference on Monday (Nov 15), Associate Professor Kenneth Mak said the ratio of active COVID-19 cases in the ICU in the past week over the week before was 0.94, “a small decrease in the number of cases in the ICU”.

He added that the overall number of active COVID-19 cases who were critically ill, intubated in the ICU or who were unstable and needed close monitoring was 121 as of Sunday, while there were 132 non-COVID-19 cases who were critically ill in the ICU.

The overall ICU utilisation rate was about 63.3 per cent, he said.