Anti COVID-19 vaccination videos on YouTube channel removed for 'violating community guidelines'

SINGAPORE: Anti-vaccination videos on a YouTube channel by Ms Iris Koh have been removed by YouTube.

A group, called Healing the Divide, was founded by Ms Koh and "adopts an anti-vaccination stance and claims to warn people about the dangers of vaccination", the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Nov 7).

MOH added that the YouTube channel has "a history of posting and sharing content that perpetuates falsehoods and misleading information about COVID-19 and vaccines".

The videos removed include “Town Hall Meeting: United We Stand For Choice”, and “Healing the Divide: Remembering Those We Love and Lost”.

They were removed for violating YouTube's community guidelines, added the Health Ministry.

"We are committed to keeping YouTube safe from harmful COVID-19 misinformation and since the beginning of the pandemic, we've had clear and established COVID-19 medical misinformation policies," said a YouTube spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.